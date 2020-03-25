TULSA, OK – March 24, 2020 – In this time of unprecedented need, Tulsa Tech is donating personal protective equipment normally utilized to train the next generation of health care professionals to St. Francis Health Systems and Hillcrest Medical. The equipment is used to help medical staff stay safe during the global Covid-19 pandemic.
Tusla Tech students in health science careers learn the proper way to protect themselves every day in class.
Many of these students join the frontlines of our health care system as nurses, surgical technicians, medical assistants, and many more. Each of the donated items were collected from Tulsa Tech’s six campuses.
The donation to Hillcrest Monday and St. Francis today included surgical gowns, more than 5,000 surgical and protective masks and 100 personal protective equipment kits. In total, the donations included nearly 100,000 life-saving items.
“We as an organization, as community members, as people care about our fellow citizens during this challenging time. This is one way that we can help. We are proud to join our partners at St. Francis in protecting health care professionals and patients across our region,” said Dr. Steve Tiger, Superintendent and CEO of Tulsa Tech.
Tulsa Tech, the oldest and largest in Oklahoma’s CareerTech System, is a career and technology center school district dedicated to educating people for success in the workplace. Tulsa Tech helps high school and adult students from across the Tulsa region explore new careers, upgrade their training and skills, and pursue their dreams. More information can be found at tulsatech.edu.