Two were arrested after they were stopped in an allegedly stolen vehicle in Sand Springs recently.
An officer stopped a red van with malfunctioning tag lights and conducted a traffic stop in the 12000 block of W. Highway 64 July 9, and spoke with the driver, Barbara Stevens, 62, and passenger, Rodney Stevens, 64, according to an incident report.
Barbara told an officer a friend had her driver’s license and a friend owned the car, but the pair were unable to provide a last name, according to a report.
She said she and her brother were ready to leave the Osage Casino and couldn’t find their friend, so they left in the friend’s vehicle, a report states.
Barbara admitted to ‘hotwiring’ the car and the officer saw damage to the steering column, according to report.
The vehicle was found to be reported stolen from Broken Arrow and officers found 27 keys in the vehicle during a search, a report states.
Barbara was arrested on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to carry insurance, no driver’s license, and failure to pay taxes due to state and Steven was arrested on a complaint of joyriding.