An attempt to cash a check on a closed account landed two people in jail for fraud, a stolen vehicle, and drug charges.
At around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, Sand Springs police were called to BancFirst in downtown Sand Springs when three people in the drive-thru lane at the bank allegedly attempted to cash a check on a closed account.
After talking to the three subjects in the drive-thru, two were arrested and one was cited and released.
Angelica Hope Main, 21, of Tulsa, and Christopher Brummett, 32, of Sand Springs were booked into the Sand Springs jail on multiple complaints and outstanding warrants.
When the trio tried to cash the check, an alert teller notified her manager and the police were called.
Main was arrested on complaints of uttering a forged instrument, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and two outstanding warrants out of Tulsa County.
During a search of the grey Cadillac, Sand Springs police found several glass pipes and three ziplock bags of marijuana that weighed a total of 53 grams (a little less than two ounces), reports said.
Brummett was arrested on a complaint of possession of a stolen vehicle. Brummett was driving a Cadillac that was reported stolen out of Tulsa. According to reports, Brummett told officers he paid a down payment of $700, however, he did not have any paperwork stating that he had bought the car.
Both were transported to the Tulsa County jail.