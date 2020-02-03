Sand Springs students Gene Stratton and Ayva Russell recently made the top 10 in the 4th Annual Black History Month Art Competition.
This past weekend, U.S. Cellular along with District 5 Councilman Cass Fahler and the Sand Springs Boys and Girls Club announced the top 10 drawings in the art competition. Stratton, 14, of Cylde Boyd Middle School, and Ayva Russell, 7, of Northwoods Fine Arts Academy both had works of art make the top 10 and it could result in a cash prize. First place will net $250, second place $150, and third $100.
The Sand Springs community is now encouraged to visit their local U.S. Cellular stores and vote for their favorite art pieces, including Stratton and Russell’s pictures.
Back in January, members of the Boys and Girls Club created original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential African-Americans, including business people, athletes, historical figures and celebrities.
Ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys and Girls Club and local U.S. Cellular leaders.
“We love working with the Boys and Girls Club on this contest and are inspired seeing the thoughtfulness, creativity and talent that the kids showcase through their artwork,” said Jack Sampson, area sales manager for U.S. Cellular in Sand Springs. “We are honored to display their creations in our stores and celebrate our country’s diversity during Black History Month.”