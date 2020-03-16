UPDATE: OK State Board of Education Suspends Schools Until April 6. Below is a release from Sand Springs Schools...
Dear Sandite Families,
Thank you for entrusting us with the education of your students. It is an incredible honor to serve the students in Sand Springs and we will always strive to provide a quality program with a high degree of integrity. As you are well aware, we are faced with an unprecedented situation in our community, state and nation. The COVID-19 crisis has elevated quickly and has created a situation where we must react in unison to minimize the impact. The State Board of Education has officially ordered the closure of all Oklahoma schools beginning March 17 and lasting until April 6. This includes extra-curricular activities. Therefore, Sand Springs Public Schools will be closed until April 6, 2020.
Our custodial staff will continue deep cleaning in our buildings during the extended closure. Our team is working on contingency plans regarding employees and students with additional guidance from the State Department of Education. The plan for continuation of instructional programming is being developed and will be communicated to families and students when finalized. Because this situation is fluid and changes continually, we want to ensure the best possible learning scenario for students. Our Child Nutrition Department is developing a plan to provide breakfast and lunch during the closure period. Please watch for more information later this week.
---
Sand Springs Superintendent of Schools, Sherry Durkee, released a statement last week stating that she is not postponing school, at this time.
On Friday, March 13, Durkee released a statement to the public that said: “As your concerns regarding the developments surrounding the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 are growing, please know we are closely monitoring the rapidly developing situation and are working diligently and as proactively as possible to be prepared. In addition to the following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), we are also seeking guidance and instruction from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the Oklahoma Department of Education and local health officials.”
The previous day, March 12, Gov. Kevin Stitt recommended that all schools stay open, and Durkee is taking his advice. Spring Break started this week, giving Sand Springs schools a chance to monitor the severity of the outbreak throughout the week. Classes are set to resume Monday, March 23.
“At this time we are not planning to close school. However, if this should change, we will follow the same communication procedures we have in place for school cancellation due to inclement weather. It is our intention to continue to provide services for student to the extent that it is possible. We are working to develop contingency plans should school closings occur and will provide the details when necessary,” Durkee said.
The Sand Springs custodial staff is currently deep-cleaning the buildings over Spring Break with a heightened awareness of the situation. All door knobs, flat surfaces, desks, tables, chairs etc. will be wiped down with the appropriate disinfectant.