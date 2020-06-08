There were actual real-life sports taking place in Oklahoma over the weekend, and Sand Springs’ Sabrina Usher was there to take part in the festivities. The Charles Page High School senior participated in the annual Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-State game, where the Large East fell to the Large West, 12-6.
But it was all about the experience for Usher.
“It was very special,” Usher said, “because not everyone gets that opportunity.”
Usher became Sand Springs’ offensive catalyst during the 2019 fastpitch season, and she showcased that ability in the All-State game. The Rogers State University signee recorded two doubles and scored twice, and that helped bolster the Large East’s lead early in the contest.
However, Large West produced six runs in the seventh inning to take control of the game.
For Usher, she had a some tune-up time prior to the All-State game, but after several weeks of everyone being on idle time, she was glad to be back on the diamond.
“I had already played a tournament before my All-State game,” she said. “But it was cool to get to play with all the girls in my district.”
Much like everyone else, she’s been crazing to play more softball, so the “stay at home” or “shelter in place” orders during the COVID-19 pandemic had Usher out of sorts.
“It was very unusual,” Usher said. “I planned on doing all the things seniors do for their last semester of high school, but I won’t let that slow me down.”
She sure won’t.
That means it’s time for Usher to shift her focus to college softball. She’ll head to Claremore to start prepping for her college career with the Hillcats.
“I am so excited to play college ball for Coach (Andrea) Vaughan at RSU and get to know all my new teammates,” Usher said.