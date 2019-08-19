Shelli Brown’s softball club busted out of the gates to start the 2019 season, but it ended up being an up-and-down first week for the Sandites.
Sand Springs rattled off four straight wins as regular-season games commenced, knocking off Tahlequah (5-0), Ponca City (11-1), Bartlesville (19-0) and Tahlequah again (5-0).
The win over Ponca City helped the Sandites move to 1-0 in District 6A-3 play.
“We started out strong,” Brown said. “Played well through the week, and played some good defense and hit the ball well.”
Then came the Broken Arrow tournament, which annually invites the state’s top teams in the event’s 32-team field.
The second win over Tahlequah kick-started the Broken Arrow tournament, but losses to Westmoore (2-1), Tahlequah Sequoyah (11-0), Broken Arrow (8-3) and Yukon (5-2) followed. On the final day, Sand Springs lost to Southmoore in the gold bracket’s fifth-place game.
“We played some really good teams this weekend,” Brown said. “Probably if we still ranked teams, most would be in the top five, including Tahlequah Sequoyah, Westmoore, Yukon, Broken Arrow and Southmoore.”
Through the season’s first nine games, Sabrina Usher is hitting .680 with 12 runs batted in, three home runs, four doubles and one triple. Madison Lee (.417), Makenna Skaggs (.391), Jolee McNally (.444) and Felicity Horn (.346) all posted batting averages of .391 or better. Aliyah Taff posted a 2-2 pitching record with a .256 earned run average.
“I wish we could have won some more, but I know down the road it will make us better,” Brown said. “We weren’t able to play this tournament a couple of years back because of rain, and the BA tournament really makes your team better — whether you win or lose. You take a lot from the tournament.”
On tap for Sand Springs this week is Claremore and Coweta on Thursday in the Rogers State festival. The Stillwater festival will follow on Friday with games against Elk City and Newcastle.