Raylynn Mong took a trip up north.
Once the Charles Page volleyball standout saw Ottawa University in Kansas, she was sold.
“When I went to Ottawa University for a campus visit, I met with a couple of professors and fell in love with what they had to offer for academics,” Mong said.
Turns out, her trip to Ottawa University was the tipping point in her signing her college letter of intent to play volleyball in the town on I-35 not far from Kansas City.
“I later met the coaching staff, as well as some of the team; they were all very welcoming and genuinely fun to be around,” Mong said. “Throughout the whole visit, I felt like this was the place for me, and that I would love to play volleyball here the next four years.”
Mong made trips to other places, but they just weren’t the same.
“I had some other offers and went to the campus of those school, but I kept comparing them to Ottawa,” Mong said. “I eventually just when with my heart and choose Ottawa University.”
Mong will head off to college after helping guide Sand Springs to an 18-14 record. She led the Sandites with 376 assists, and she also logged 45 aces and 189 digs.
“The season was overall pretty fun,” Mong said. “The winning record was a nice way to end my high school career.”
It was a season that led to plenty of individual success, and Mong was grateful with how it translated into a future college career.
“It was very exciting,” Mong said. “However, it was more of a relief that all the hard work payed off.”