It could be a while before Derek Jackson stops smiling. That’s what happens when he recalls his 2019 volleyball team -- a club that went from six wins in 2018 to reemerging on the volleyball scene in 2019.
“Proud isn’t a strong enough word for how I feel about them tripling their win total from last year,” said Jackson, who just wrapped up his first season as Sand Springs’ coach. “After a year that was emotional, physically and mentally draining for them, they were able to find resilience and persevere day in and day out, and it’s something special that I got to be a part of.”
The Sandites’ season (18-14) fell short of the Class 6A tournament, losing to Southmoore in straight sets in regional play. But nonetheless, it was an extremely successful campaign for Sand Springs.
“We had An amazing year,” Jackson said. “We defended home court very well all year. We finished in the top half of the conference. We also brought home a few plaques from tournaments. All of those were things that were goals we set for ourselves (before the season started). So it was a great year, and hopefully full of good memories for everyone.”
For seven seniors (Vanessa Wyrick, McKenzie Harris, Cloe Campfield, Madison Burris, Gillian Wicker, Devree Youngblood and Raylynn Mong), it was a chance to progress the program to a prominent stage.
“All of the seniors played a vital role in our season,” Jackson said. “Every one of them brought a unique gift to the team, whether it was Kenzie Harris’ phenomenal personality or Dev’s athletic ability -- it helped create the season we had both on and off the court.”
Jackson took it upon himself to transform the program, and now he’s tasking himself with getting the Sandites to the elite level of other 6A programs in the Tulsa area.
“Well the first year is always the most difficult,” Jackson said. “Hopefully I have instilled a culture that wants to work hard each day, both in-season, off-season, on the court and off the court. This year hopefully showed the younger ones that it is possible to be mentioned in the same group as Owasso, Jenks, BA and Union if we work hard in those areas.”