The coaching staff of the Frontier Valley Volleyball Conference met last evening to nominate, discuss, and vote on the athletes who would receive honors of athletic excellence in 6A volleyball in the following categories: Frontier Valley Coach of the Year, Frontier Valley Conference Overall MVP, Offensive MVP, Defensive MVP, 1st Team ALL Conference, 2nd Team All Conference, and Honorable Mention.
The conference continues to get more and more competitive with home grown talent and we are proud to announce from Bartlesville, Bixby, Booker T Washington, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Muskogee, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, and Union the following awards.
Sand Springs' Devree Younglood was selected to the all-Frontier Valley Conference first team.
Frontier Valley Coach of the Year:
* Ian Bullen, Broken Arrow High School
Frontier Valley Conference Overall MVP:
* Mallory Hendrix of Owasso High School
Frontier Valley Conference Offensive MVP:
* Macy Blackburn of Broken Arrow High School
Frontier Valley Conference Defensive MVP:
* Natalie Morales of Broken Arrow High School
Frontier Valley Conference 1st Team All Conference:
* Allison Montes of Jenks High School
* Gabby Gurrero of Owasso High School
* Honda Figueroa of Jenks High School
* Haylie Jones of Broken Arrow High School
* Sophie Childs of Bixby High School
* Tierney Jackson of Union High School
* Mia Otten of Bartlesville High School
* Mackenzie McGuire of Broken Arrow High School
* Devree Youngblood of Sand Springs High School
* Mikiah Perdue of Jenks High School
* Ayssa Smith of Broken Arrow High School
* Kylie Rathbun of Jenks High School
Frontier Valley Conference 2nd Team All Conference
* Sydney Collins of Bartlesville High School
* Rylee Martin of Owasso High School
* Emma Rhodes of Jenks High School
* Skylar Roth of Bixby High School
* Abby Thompson of Union High School
* Tia Gripado of Booker T Washington
* Sophie Bufogle of Jenks High School
* Sydney Williams of Jenks High School
* Gracie Daniels of Broken Arrow High School
* Lydia Knollmeyer of Bartlesville High School
* Emily Ludwig of Union High School
* Nushea Wideman of Sapulpa High School
Frontier Valley Honorable Mention
Bartlesville: Tatiana Flores
Bixby: Baylea Norris, Abby Armstrong, Megan Roberts, Avery Bernazard
Booker T Washington: Sydney Thompson
Broken Arrow: Olivia Boss, Halle Bullen, Kiana Clark, Kendall Ferguson, Kailey Hathorn
Owasso: Addy Berry, Avery Vancuren, Jenna Holderman
Jenks: Savanna LaBiche, Adi Morgan, Megan Salyer, Mia Burge
Muskogee: Paige Irwin, Chloe Lamont, Mia Williams
Sand Springs: Madison Burris, Madison Blaylock, Chloe Campfield, Raylynn Mung, Vanessa Wynck
Sapulpa: Audrey Malay
Union: Aly Blackwell, Liz Borgelt, Maddie Lapointe