Volunteers recently gathered at Limestone Technology Academy to teach skills to the students.
Junior Achievement of Oklahoma Development Manager Brian Jackson said the batch of about 10 volunteers that helped at Limestone October 1 were from local churches, BancFirst, DaySpring Villa, the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Sand Springs and more.
“The daylong event inspired over 250 Sandites in the areas of entrepreneurial spirit, financial capability, and preparing our workforce pipeline,” Jackson said in a statement.
JA in a Day covers Junior Achievement of Oklahoma’s lessons, which focus on work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy, in one day as opposed to five or six separate volunteer visits.