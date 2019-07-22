Ward 4 City Councilwoman Christine Hamner resigned her post and city council members plan to appoint a replacement.
Hamner, a clinical supervisor, was sworn in to the Ward 4 seat on the city council in February of 2017. The ward runs from about S. 113th Avenue W. to W. 51st Street from north to south, according to the ward boundaries on the city’s website. Her term was originally set to end in 2020.
“As you may know, one of our council(members) has resigned and has actually moved out of our area,” Mayor Jim Spoon said.
Spoon said he hopes the council can have an idea of someone to appoint to the seat by August 21.
“That person will fill that seat until the new person (at the) end of May (2020),” he said. “So this would be a fairly short term unless they decide to run again in February.”