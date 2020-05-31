Several top pro anglers teamed up with some high school bass team members to compete in a pro-am tournament on Keystone Lake.
Sand Springs FLW Angler, Chad Warren, partnered with Charles Page High School’s Corbin Williams, and the two walked away with a fifth-place finish Sunday, May 24 at Keystone Lake.
There were 35 boats competing on the lake and pro anglers paired up with a high school bass fisherman, primarily seniors who have missed out on fishing competitions their final year in school.
The final weigh-in was at Salt Creek Marina in Mannford, Okla.
Warren has been a pro fisherman for several years with over $130,000 career earnings, seven top-ten finishes, 48 events fished.
The anglers and their sponsors have donated to the tournament to offer cash prizes, gift certificates and gear for the students. Anglers in the tournament include Kenyon Hill and current Bassmaster Elite Series Tour pros Dale Hightower, Luke Palmer, Frank Talley, Lee Livesay and Harvey Horne, and FLW Tackle Warehouse Circuit Tour pros Darrel Robertson, Andrew Upshaw, Kyle Cortianna, Jeff Reynolds, Jay Brainard, Jeff Dobson, Harmon Davis, Lance Crawford, and others including Mark Jeffreys and Matt Pangrac of The Bass Zone.