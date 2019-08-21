The Morrow-Gill business park is open and ready for tenants.
The Morrow-Gill Lumber Co., a former family-owned lumber and hardware store, reportedly closed in 2015 after 61 years.
Watermark Commercial Properties sales associate Dustin Hansen said Watermark, a commercial and real estate brokerage and management firm where he works with his wife, Dorinda, took over ownership of the property around summer of 2016 and have since developed the property into two single-story buildings for use. There are reportedly 25 spaces available for lease and nine have already been leased.
“We’re very invested in Sand Springs,” Dustin said. “We own multiple properties there and we’ve been doing business there for 25 years.”
The warehouses available in the business park feature 14 foot by 14 foot drive-in doors with electric openers, LED lighting, radiant heat and more. There is reportedly about 225 square feet of office space per unit in the warehouses, located in the 400 block of S. Lincoln Avenue. They’re also cable, data and phone ready.
There are 1,250 square foot, 1,625 square foot, 2,000 square foot and 3,000 square foot units available. The 1,250-square-foot units are 25 feet by 50 feet, the 1,625-square-foot units are 25 feet by 65 feet, the 2,000-square-foot units are 40 feet by 50 feet and the 3,000-square-foot units are 30 feet by 100 feet.
Hansen said they’re planning to host a ribbon cutting and open house for the property from 3-6 p.m. September 6.
For more information about the properties, contact Hansen at 918-994-4407.