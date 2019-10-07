Rain couldn’t stop Webco Industries’ 50th anniversary celebration October 5 at Case Community Park.
The event featured fireworks to end the night, inflatables, rides, food trucks and a 5K and fun run. The event commemorates when Webco Industries’ founder F. William “Bill” Weber started the company, which manufactures carbon steel, stainless steel and other metal tubular products, in 1969. He served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer until his daughter, Dana, took over as CEO in March of 2011. Weber died in September of 2018 at 92.
“Webco’s 50th anniversary is especially important to me because I was here from the beginning. Over the last 50 years, I’ve witnessed the hard work and dedication of so many people. Along with our employees, the support of the community has been a huge part of our success. This celebration was an opportunity to thank our employees and the Sand Springs and surrounding communities,” Dana said in a statement. “We have looked at this year more as the first year of our next 50 years rather than just a celebration for our anniversary. We are focused on building a vibrant forever type of company.”
Webco Marketing Director Jene Harmon said about 200 employees and family members attended the celebration and while the 5K and Fun Run was delayed for about an hour because of the rain, the event went well.
“We’re excited because Webco is as strong and vibrant now as it’s ever been,” Harmon said. “One of our priorities is to have a company that has a forever mindset.”
Webco HR Manager Sarah Donegan attended the celebration and said she enjoyed having the opportunity to celebrate and relax with her co-workers.
“I love spending time with coworkers and friends,” Donegan said. “It was a great way to celebrate.”