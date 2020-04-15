It has now been a month since Charles Page High School’s last baseball game. During that time, spring break has passed and most Oklahomans have been ordered to shelter in place to help improve the health numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
And Carter Williams is already running out of things to do.
“I’ve just been watching Netflix,” he said, “and being bored out of my mind.”
He’s not alone. Among most Oklahomans, the overriding sentiment is that people are already to return to normal every-day activities.
Sadly, when that happens, Sand Springs baseball players won’t be able to reorganize with a chance to chase a state championship. Instead, Williams and his teammates will have to endure a senior season that was scrapped, due to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association halting all spring sports for the remainder of the season.
“It sucks pretty bad not being able to play right now after the team put in months of work,” said Williams, whose team was 6-2 before venturing into spring break with a promising outlook ahead in April and May.
Beyond baseball, Williams and his senior classmates at school were stripped of so much more.
“Senior year has for sure been different,” Williams said. “We don’t get to experience what every other class has got to experience, from senior prom, senior celebration, senior prank. Just the small things that a lot of us took for granted.”
And that’s coming from Williams, who admits he was never a huge fun of school to being with.
“I’m not a fan of school at all,” said Williams, who plans to attend Oklahoma State University in the fall.
“But I do miss being able to just see all my friends and just jack around and have fun.”