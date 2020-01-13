Sand Springs Community Services is ready to ring in the new year with their annual fundraising event, and it shouldn’t disappoint.
New Year’s Day has come and gone, but SSCS holds their annual Winter Glow fundraiser in early January to raise money for the upcoming year. This year, Winter Glow is slated for Saturday, Jan. 18 at Case Community Center, and the Jennifer Marriott Band will provide the entertainment.
Last year, the agency got out of its comfort zone and hired rock and roll band, The Jaguars, a band out of Nowata, Oklahoma that got its start in 1964. Now, the Jennifer Marriott Band will bring a bluesy-jazz sound to the event.
Formerly known as the “Generosity Ball,” the SSCS Winter Glow is an evening of fun, great food and music, and is an opportunity to share an evening with wonderful community-minded people who care about serving the most vulnerable in Sand Springs.
SSCS is a basic needs and emergency services non-profit agency that is a Tulsa Area United Way Partner, a Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma Partner, and a community partner of Sand Springs Public Schools that was founded for the purposes of providing temporary assistance to persons in a crisis situation.
SSCS is currently funded through donations from individuals, churches, and civic organizations and through major gifts or grants from corporations and foundations.
For tickets please call the Phillips Law Office, 918-245-2022.
Over the past few years, SSCS has helped the Sand Springs community after several natural disasters. During the tornado in 2015 and the flood in 2019, SSCS was there to help with basic needs and assistance. The agency is a vital part of the community, and when disaster hits, SSCS is there to roll up its sleeves and get to work.