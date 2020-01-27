Sand Springs Community Services held its annual fundraiser last weekend, and Winter Glow did not disappoint.
“Ball park, over $20,000 was raised,” said Sand Springs Community Services Director, Nathan Woodmansee. “We feel that then event went very well. People had a wonderful time, the food was great, and the Pete and Jennifer Marriott Band was entertaining.”
Rib Crib’s Cody Worrall catered the event, offering steak or chicken, and the Jennifer Marriott Band was near-flawless, playing jazzy-versions of popular songs. They proved why they are one of the top bands in the area.
There were tables and tables full of baskets and memorabilia for the silent auction. Most of the baskets had themes and were packed full of items that went along with the theme.
“Everyone had a good time and enjoyed bidding on the fine auction items,” Woodmansee said.
Erik Stuckey, a trustee for the Sand Springs Home, walked away with a beautiful photo of the bronze statutes at the downtown Triangle. The photo was taken by Sheilah Bright.
The “heads or tails” game was the highlight of the night, and Cindy Behar won for the second year in a row. Individuals buy beads throughout the night and, eventually, HillSpring Church’s Matt Barnett flipped a coin after the bead-holders chose heads or tails. If the person was wrong, they took off a pair of beads until they were out of beads, leading to a winner. After numerous rounds, Behar was the only one left standing.
The pot is a 50-50 split with the organization, but Behar donated the money, which was around $700, back to SSCS. Behar works for American Heritage Bank and donated the money back to SSCS for the bank.
Sand Springs Community Services, who help Sand Springs residence in a time of need, holds several fundraisers throughout the year, but Winter Glow supports the organization for the first few months of the year.
“Sand Springs Community Service assistance requests are up 42 percent from this time last year. An event like Winter Glow helps to ensure that SSCS has the resources that are necessary to serve the most vulnerable in Sand Springs during the cold winter months,” Woodmansee said.