As a local minister, Matt Barnett spends a lot of time with his church’s youth group, and that includes eating lunch in the school cafeterias or greeting the kids as they walk in the school each morning.
But Barnett saw something he didn’t like.
Too many of the kids were coming to school in cold temperatures without winter coats, gloves, or stocking caps.
“I stand at the front doors of Clyde Boyd (Middle School) welcoming students each morning,” Barnett said. “I see so many students that don’t have a coat or anything warm.”
So, Barnett, the associate pastor at HillSpring Church, decided to do something about it, but he needed help.
“We partnered with Sand Springs Community Services, and the counselors at Clyde Boyd have a closet that teens can go and pick out a hoodie and beanie. No embarrassment. They only one that knows is the counselor,” Barnett said.
Nathan Woodmansee, Director of Sand Springs Community Services, said the partnership was obvious.
“We said it as a natural extension of what we already do as an agency with our food pantry and clothing closet,” Woodmansee said. “Being cold without a coat can be an educational barrier for vulnerable students. Since we already partner with the school sites and many students and their families, it makes sense to work together to help vulnerable students.”
Barnett said there are two places that people can bring donated hoodies or beanies.
“We are collecting all of November, and you can bring (the items) to Sand Springs Community Services or HillSpring,” Barnett said.