The Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce and the City of Sand Springs transformed the triangle into a winter wonderland that spanned two days this past weekend.
Floats lined the streets of Sand Springs on Friday, Dec. 6 for the Festival of Lights Christmas Parade, and the triangle was decorated for the Hometown Holiday Christmas Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 7.
“Oh my gosh, it was fabulous,” said chamber director Kristen Cepak. “There was a great turnout, and it seemed like the community loved it. The ornaments and snowman were a huge hit. The carriage rides never stopped, and Santa had a great time.”
On Saturday, a real carriage took kids all over town, thanks to horses “Maggie” and “Doc.” Frank and Peg Bourkdoll, from Kansas guided the horses.
Cust-O-Fab created several huge ornaments and a snowman complete with tens of thousands of lights that were used for Christmas photos.
Santa Claus was on hand to take pictures and listen to Christmas lists, and there were numerous businesses that set up shop along the triangle. Miss Tirita’s Dance Studio also entertained the guests with several Christmas dance routines.
The elementary, middle school and high school choirs sang, and the Charles Page High School Band, Jazz Band, Clyde Boyd Middle School Band and the Sand Springs Community Band played Christmas Carols.
The Sand Springs Museum had ornament-making for kids all day, and the Sand Springs Storytellers were there spinning yarns.
The Sand Springs Community Theater also performed “A Bit of a Sketchy Christmas” at the ninth grade center.
At the parade on Friday, New Life Tabernacle won “Best Overall” and Salvation Army won “Best Church.” Eagle Point Christian Academy won “Best Use of Theme” and the Tulsa Quarter Midget Association was “Best Use of Lights.”
“Best Showmanship” went to Miss Tirita’s Dance Studio, and “Best Marching Unit” went to the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma.
The parade theme was “Christmas is the Sweetest Season of All.”