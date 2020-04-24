Said “Sam” Jaraba hasn’t seen his family since January, but that has only fueled his passion to help the less fortunate and vulnerable.
Jaraba is the owner of Sam’s Southern Eatery, located on HWY 97 between Sapulpa and Sand Springs, and his family is stuck in Jerusalem due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel ban. Despite not being about to see or hug his five sons and his wife, Jaraba is providing food for people that can’t afford it, and he’s offering a 20% discount to emergency and medical workers.
Twenty-five years ago, Jaraba moved to the United States from Jerusalem because he wanted a better life for himself and his family.
Jaraba, who is now a U.S. citizen, is offering free food on Mondays and Tuesdays for people that aren’t able to afford food during the virus outbreak. Restaurants are now closed, but when he opened the restaurant in October 2019, well-before the COVID-19 pandemic, Jaraba would often serve more food to a couple or family that was struggling.
“Sometimes, a couple would come in and only order one meal, but I could tell they needed help. I would add more food to the plate or bring out another one for them,” Jaraba said.
The 48-year old Jerusalem native loves the location of the restaurant because he can serve two communities.
“We’re located between Sapulpa and Sand Springs and neither have a fish basket (seafood). Both communities need it. We’re the home of the jumbo shrimp and we’re the home of really good gumbo. We also have a few waitresses that are from Sand Springs,” Jaraba said.
The staff at Sam’s is still getting hours and working various jobs at the restaurant. Plus, Jaraba needed the help since he is providing food for those that have been affected by COVID-19.
Sam’s has provided over 500 free meals, including a recent donation to Ranch Terrace Nursing Home.
Although, Jaraba can’t see his family right now, he is treating his staff like family even more than he normally does. He’s also treating anyone that comes to the door like family.
“I want to give back to the community. I want to show people love, show people compassion, show people respect. During these rough times, you need to give what you can give and stand up for the people that can’t,” he said.