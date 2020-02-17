Make it two years in a row for the Charles Page High School boys to be at home for the playoffs -- or at least for regionals.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released official playoff brackets for Classes 5A and 6A, and one Sand Springs team will host a regional at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse and another will be on the road.
The Sand Springs boys will host a regional tournament on Feb. 28-29, with a first-round matchup against Enid. Broken Arrow and Bixby will square off in the other regional contest in Sand Springs.
The winners on Feb. 28 will meet in the regional finals on Feb. 29, with both teams advancing to area tournament play the week after regionals conclude.
“Last year was the first time the boys hosted a regional since 2001,” Sand Springs coach Eric Savage said. “I believe this is the first ever to host back-to-back regionals. It’s big and it’s always a goal to be one of the four to host (a regional tournament).”
Other regional tournament hosts on the east side of the state include Booker T. Washington, Union and Jenks. The winner of Sand Springs’ regional tournament will meet the winner of the Booker T. Washington regional in an area championship game at a site to be determined later.
The Sand Springs girls will venture to Union for their regional action. The Sandites will face Broken Arrow in the opening round -- a matchup between two teams that met on Jan. 17 with Sand Springs winning 80-78. The two teams will also play on Feb. 21 before playoff action starts.
Regional play for the girls starts on Feb. 27 and regional title games will be on Feb. 29.
Other regional hosts on the east side include Norman, Sapulpa and Booker T. Washington.