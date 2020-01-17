Charles Page High School will be the scene for the Bobby Lyons Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Several of Oklahoma and Texas’ top teams will be in the field. Here are some wrestlers and teams to keep an eye on…
- Sand Springs
Sandites’ Josh Fincannon (220 pounds) has turned into one of the better wrestlers at 220 in the state. Seth Jones (126) will be one of several Sandites competing in the deep lower-weight brackets.
- Allen, Texas
Allen won last year’s Class 6A state championship in Texas. Braxton Brown won a state title at 113 last year as a sophomore, and so did Trent Dooley, Mario Danzi, Elise Brown and Johnny Green, and Danzi and Brown are back again this season.
- Bixby
Zach Blankenship won the 6A title at 120 pounds last year as a freshman.
- Collinsville
Troy Spratley (120) and Jordan Williams (126) are both ranked nationally at their respective weights.
- Sperry
Bryce Carter won a Class 3A state title at 170 last season.