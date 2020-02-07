Charles Page High School’s wrestling team wrapped up its dual season Tuesday night with a 55-12 loss to Class 6A No. 1 Broken Arrow at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse.
Seth Jones (126) and Chris Kirby (160) were Sand Springs’ lone victories with wins by decision. Jones beat Jackson Cockrell, 8-2, and Kirby posted a 4-2 victory over Tye Rozell.
Sand Springs’ other victory was Josh Fincannon (285) winning by forfeit.
Now the Sandites will await their dual state opponent, which is slated to be announced by the OSSAA on Friday.
Broken Arrow 55, Sand Springs 12
106: Christian Forbes (BA) fall Shane Wolf, 5:10
113: Parker Witcraft (BA) maj. dec. Mitchell Smith, 13-1
120: Bryce Cockrell (BA) maj. dec. Caden Vaughn, 11-3
126: Seth Jones (Sand Springs) dec. Jackson Cockrell, 8-2
132: Blazik Perez (BA) maj. dec. Carter Goodman, 13-0
138: Jared Hill (BA) fall Blake Jones, 4:25
145: Braden Anderson (BA) dec. Preston Medlin, 8-3
152: William Marhn (BA) fall Ethan White, 0:57
160: Chris Kirby (Sand Springs) dec. Tye Rozell, 4-2
170: Bryce Mattioda (BA) fall Dakota Taylor, 1:00
182: Ramses Soto (BA) dec. Sango Whitehorn, 8-5
195: Zeno Marcheselli (BA) dec. Brooks Dudley, 2-0
220: Emmanuel Skillings (BA) win by forfeit
285: Josh Fincannon (Sand Springs) win by forfeit