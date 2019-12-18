Two Charles Page High School wrestlers picked up wins against Class 6A No. 2 Mustang in a 58-9 loss on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Ed Dubie Field House.
Brendon Wiseley collected a win at 113 pounds for the Sandites, beating Mustang’s Shelton Chastain, 4-0.
Sand Springs’ other victory was by Seth Jones at 132 pounds when he pinned Bryan Weldon at 1:59.
For Mustang, Haeden London (106), Tucker Owens (120), Kidd Johnson (126), Keegan Luton (138), Jacen Jackson (160), Jojo Sylvester (170), Tate Picklo (182), Jack Kitchingham (195) and Judson Rowland (220) all picked up bonus points in each of their victories.
The Sandites’ next action will be in Kansas at the Kansas City Stampede over the weekend.