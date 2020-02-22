BROKEN ARROW -- Charles Page High School sits in fifth place after the first full day of regional wrestling action in Broken Arrow on Friday, Feb. 21. The Sandites will have two wrestlers going for regional championships on Saturday with Mitchell Smith (113 pounds) and Josh Fincannon (220).
“Mitchell Smith and Josh Fincannon both looked really good,” Sand Springs coach Jarrod Patterson said. “Both controlled the match in their semifinal matches.”
Seth Jones (126), Blake Jones (138) and Chris Kirby (160) each suffered semifinal losses and will compete in consolation bracket action on Saturday -- all with chances still to advance to the Class 6A state tournament next week.
“Blake battled but lost a close one,” Patterson said. “We have eight left on the backside (for Saturday).”
Harley Newberry (120), Preston Medlin (145), Brooks Dudley (182), Sango Whitehorn (195) and Santana Nagule (285) will all be vying for state tournament spots in the consolation bracket on Saturday.
Through the first day, Broken Arrow was well on its way to a regional championship with 250 points. Stillwater was second with 124 and Jenks held third with 116.5 points. Union (88.5) and Sand Springs (87) rounded out the top five.