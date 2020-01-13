CUSHING -- Josh Fincannon led the charge for the Charles Page High School wrestlers this weekend at the Cushing tournament. Fincannon wrestled a state champion to the wire in the semifinals and ultimately finished fourth at 220 pounds for the Sandites, who finished the tournament 13th as a team with 99 points.
Fincannon started the tournament off with a win by fall over Stilwell’s Uriah Flynn, and he succeeded with the same result in a win over Hinton’s Mat McMain.
From there, Fincannon posted a 1-0 victory over Sperry’s Kyron Woodall to earn a spot in the semifinals. It was there that Bristow’s Luke Fortney -- a state champion last season -- knocked off Fincannon 1-0.
Fincannon would reach the consolation finals, where he was pinned at 1:48 by Elgin’s Kaylon Wolf.
“Josh is wrestling well,” Sand Springs coach Jarrod Patterson said. “He is a great kid and hard worker. I’m excited to see how much he will continue to improve before the state tournament.”
Only one other Sand Springs wrestler placed and that was Brendon Wiseley at 106 pounds. Wiseley lost in the second round to Allen, Texas’ Caden Garcia, but Wiseley was able to work his way through the consolation bracke to reach the fifth-place match, which Blackwell’s Aiden O’Dell won by forfeit.
Despite not placing in the end, Patterson thought his wrestlers at 113 (Mitchell Smith) and Carter Goodman (132) performed well.
“Both of them wrestled well,” Patterson said. “Their losses ended up happening against placers.”
The same went for Preston Medlin (145) and Sango Whitehorn (182).
“I thought both of those guys wrestled well, too,” Patterson said.
Allen, Texas won the team title with 324.5 points, and Collinsville finished second at 202.
Sand Springs will return to the mat Thursday night in a dual at Union.