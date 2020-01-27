OWASSO — It was a tale of two different days for the Charles Page High School wrestling team over the weekend. Friday was an eye-opening day with a couple of setbacks, but Saturday, Jan. 25 was a bounce-back day for the Sandites at the Owasso Rams dual tournament.
Sand Springs were dispatched in two duals on Friday, sending the Sandites to the consolation bracket, and it was the consolation bracket where the Sandites thrived on Saturday.
“The first two duals (on Friday) we didn’t have any fight in us and rolled over for them,” Sand Springs coach Jarrod Patterson said. “Day two we came back and battled.”
The first day consisted of losses to both Owasso (40-22) and Mustang (60-15) with a 44-27 win over Springdale, Arkansas, mixed in. Against Owasso, Mitchell Smith (113), Blake Jones (138), Preston Medlin (145) and Chris Kirby (170) posted victories, and it was Medlin, Kirby and Shane Wolf (106) with wins against Mustang.
Smith, Goodman (132), Jones, Medlin, Kirby, Sango Whitehorn (182), Brooks Dudley (195) and Josh Fincannon (220) all scored bonus points in wins against Springdale.
Saturday featured plenty of wins for Sand Springs, including victories over Watonga (59-19), Claremore (43-28) and Perry (37-36). The Sandites dominated throughout against Watgona with Jones, Medlin, Chase White (152), Kirby, Thomas Naugle (195), Fincannon, Wolf, Smith, Colton Luker (120) and Ethan Norton (126) all secured bonus points.
Then against Claremore, Hunter Hilger (138), Jones, Medlin, Kirby, Dudley, Fincannon, Wolfe and Smith all secured wins, and Kirby, Dudley, Wolf and Smith all won by fall.
In the consolation finals, Jones came up with a dual-deciding victory over Perry’s Kaleb Owen with a 11-2 major decision victory. That gave the Sandites one extra point to avoid a potential tie.
Against Perry, Medlin, Kirby, Whitehorn, Naugle, Dudley, Fincannon and Smith each won, too. Kirby won with a quick pin in 11 seconds, and Dudley’s win by fall was less than a minute at 53 seconds.
“On the second day, we wrestled some of the better matches of this year,” Patterson said.
Both Medlin and Kirby went 6-0 over the weekend and both picked up tournament medals for their efforts.
The team that went home with the championship was Goodard, Kansas, who ended up beating Allen, Texas, 35-30, in the championship match.
Up next for Sand Springs will be clashes against district opponents Muskogee, Ponca City and Sapulpa with a spot at dual state on the line.
FRIDAY, JAN. 24
The Sand Springs wrestling team went 1-2 in the Owasso Duals Friday, Jan. 24, sending them to the silver bracket for day two.
The Sandites beat Springdale, Ark., 44-27, but they fell to Owasso (40-22) and Mustang (60-15).
Owasso 40, Sand Springs 22
113 — Mitchell Smith (SS) dec. Troy Bullman, 9-5; 120 – Leyton Warne (OW) d. Harley Newberry, 7-2; 126 — EJ Tecson (OW) p. Ethan Norton, 1:10; 132 – Kilian McNichol (OW) md. Carter Goodman, 10-1; 138 -Blake Jones (SS) p. Bryson Perez, 0:50; 145 — Preston Medlin (SS) md. Chad Herbert, 10-0; 152 – Braxton Bacon (OW) p. Ethan White, 6:00; 160 – Nate Jacobson (OW) p. Chase White, 0:31; 170 — Chris Kirby (SS) p. Zachery Conrad, 0:19; 182 — Mark Turner (OW) p. Sango Whitehorn, 5:48; 195 — Brooks Dudley (SS) d. Scott Ghavami, 11-6; 220 – Devin Harris (OW) d. Santana Naugle, 3-2; 285 – Tyler Rich (OW) d. Josh Fincannon, SV-1 6-1; 106 – Zeke Wheler (OW) d. Shane Wolf, 7-2.
Sand Springs 44, Springdale (Arkansas) 27
106 — Zayne Lewis (SD) d. Shane Wolf, 8-2; 113 — Mitchell Smith (SS) md. Trinton Evans, 11-0; 120 — Meinshu Jiang (SD) d. Harley Newberry, SV-1 10-8; 126 — Peter Henry (SD) d. Ethan Norton, 5-3; 132 — Carter Goodman (SS) p. Timoj Mewa, 4:36; 138 — Blake Jones (SS) forf.; 145 — Preston Medlin (SS) p. Johey River, 0:52; 152 — Terri Wise (SD) p. Ethan White, 4:26; 160 — Chris Kirby (SS) forf.; 170 — J.R. Leban (SD) p. Dakota Taylor, 2:00; 182 — Sango Whitehorn (SS) md. Jason Pedrus, 9-1; 195 — Brooks Dudley (SS) p. Ernesto Casas, 2:13; 220 — Josh Fincannon (SS) p. Ethan Nessar, 1:28; 285 — Jadon Wilkerson (SD) p. Rob Parrish, 2:14.
Mustang 60, Sand Springs 15
126 — Kidd Johnson (MU) p. Ethan Norton, 1:36; 132 — Weldon Bryan (MU) p. Carter Goodman, 3:59; 138 — Keegan Luton (MU) d. Blake Jones, 9-4; 145 — Preston Medlin (SS) d. Claude Moates, 7-0; 152 — Colt Fischer (MU) tf. Chase White, 17-1; 160 — Chris Kirby (SS) p. Mark Boyd, 0:31; 170 — Joseph Sylvester (MU) p. Dakota Taylor, 3:15; 182 — Brannigan Reyes (MU) p. Sango Whitehorn, 0:55; 195 — Tate Picklo (MU) p. Brooks Dudley, 1:34; 220 — Jack Kitchingham (MU) p. Santana Naugle, 2:30; 285 — Judson Rowland (MU) p. Josh Fincannon, 1:10; 106 — Shane Wolf (SS) p. Haeden London, 5:11; 113 — Shelton Chastain (MU) tf. Mitchell Smith, 15-0; 120 — Tucker Owens (MU) tf. Colton Luker, 15-0.