JENKS -- The Charles Page High School wrestling team kept the dual close throughout against Jenks, but it was the Trojans prevailing 42-26 at Frank Herald Fieldhouse on Thursday, Jan. 30.
The Sandites ended up with six victories, including wins by fall by Shane Wolf (106) and Mitchell Smith (113) at the two lowest weights. Seth Jones (126) also came up with a win by pin at 2:30 over Matt Ruley.
The Sandites and Trojans went back and forth through the 152-pound match, which Jenks’ Thatcher Hall won by forfeit. From there, Sand Springs wasn’t able to close enough ground to catch up.
Chris Kirby (170) and Josh Fincannon (220) were the only two Sandites to claim wins after 152 match passed.
Up ahead for the Sandites is a home finale against Broken Arrow on Tuesday night.
Jenks 42, Sand Springs 26
106: Shane Wolf (Sand Springs) fall Braden Conn, 5:10
113: Mitchell Smith (Sand Springs) fall Lucas Spicer, 1:08
120: Garrett Rawlins (Jenks) inf. def. Caden Vaughn
126: Seth Jones (Sand Springs) fall Matt Ruley, 2:30
132: Jonathan Kelvington (Jenks) fall Carter Goodman, 5:30
138: Branden Elrod (Jenks) dec. Blake Jones, 8-5
145: Preston Medlin (Sand Springs) dec. Connor Robbins, 6-1
152: Thatcher Hall (Jenks) forfeit
160: Drake Vannoy (Jenks) fall Dakota Taylor, 0:58
170: Chris Kirby (Sand Springs) dec. Killian McGrew, 4-3
182: Garrett Weis (Jenks) dec. Sango Whitehorn, 7-3
195: Ethan Felts (Jenks) fall Brooks Dudley, 4:12
220: Josh Fincannon (Sand Springs) dec. Hayden Crawley, 9-7
285: John Roberts (Jenks) fall Robbie Parrish, 2:15