TULSA -- A couple of falls early had Charles Page High School in front, but it was Union putting together wins late to prevail against the Sandites on Thursday, Jan. 16.
Class 6A No. 13 Union registered wins in seven of the final nine weights to knock off No. 7 Sand Springs, 40-33, at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center in non-district dual action.
“We wrestled hard, just gave up a few falls in some matches,” Sand Springs coach Jarrod Patterson said.
For the Sandites, Mitchel Smith (113) collected a win by fall over Riley Trickett. Caden Vaughn (120) followed that with a 7-3 decision victory.
Then, Seth Jones (126) and Carter Goodman (132) both won by fall, and Sandites were up 21-6 through five weights.
“Our two freshmen, Mitchell Smith and Carter Goodman, stepped up and collected falls,” Patterson said.
From there, Union startled ratting off wins. The Sandites’ two victories the rest of the way were via forfeit for Chris Kirby (160) and Josh Fincannon (220).
Now both teams will venture into the Bobby Lyons Invitational, which Sand Springs will host at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse on Friday and Saturday.
“I am excited to see our young guys compete this weekend,” Patterson said.
Union 40, Sand Springs 33
106: Adam Lohman (Union) fall Shane Wolf
113: Mitchell Smith (Sand Springs) fall Riley Trickett
120: Caden Vaughn (Sand Springs) dec. Jarrod Gilliam, 7-3
126: Seth Jones (Sand Springs) fall Ty Young
132: Carter Goodman (Sand Springs) fall Ryan Trickett
138: Chris Dugger (Union) fall Ethan Norton
145: Noah Smith (Union) fall Preston Medlin (Sand Springs)
152: Caleb Rogers (Union) maj. dec. Ethan White, 9-1
160: Chris Kirby (Sand Springs) forfeit
170: Gavin Koehler (Union) dec. Dakota Taylor, 5-1
182: Tristan Wolfer (Union) dec. Sango Whitehorn, 6-2
195: Jake Rogers (Union) dec. Brooks Dudley, 3-1
220: John Fincannon (Sand Springs) forfeit
285: Micah Walker (Union) forfeit