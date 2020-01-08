Just before winter break, the Charles Page High School wrestling team ventured to Kansas City and saw some of the nation’s best wrestlers. It was a learning experience, and the Sandites made sure to reflect that Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Clyde Boyd Middle School.
Returning to the mats for the first time in 2020, the Sandites cruised past Bixby, 55-18, while dropping only three matches along the way.
“All of our guys wrestled hard,” Sand Springs coach Jarrod Patterson said. “We came away with wins in all the close matches.”
Three of the matches against the Spartans resulted in decisions, and the Sandites won all three by a combined five points.
At 126 pounds, Sand Springs’ Seth Jones knocked off Bixby’s Garrett Washington, 5-4. Blake Jones (138) followed with a 6-5 victory, and eventually Preston Medlin (145) posted a 3-0 win over Bixby’s Karsten Rice.
Shane Wolf (106), Harley Newberry (113), Brendon Wiseley (120), Chase White (152), Chris Kirby (160), Brooks Dudley (195) and Josh Fincannon (285) all posted wins by fall for the Sandites, including Fincannon’s which came in just 21 seconds against Bixby’s Chase Wilson.
At 220, Robbie Parrish picked up bonus points, too, with a 12-2 major decision victory over Andrew Lynn.
“Wiseley bumped up a couple of weight classes and got a pin,” Patterson said. “I thought Brooks Dudley and Robbie Parrish both wrestled really well, too.”
Now the Sandites will shift their focus to Class 5A No. 1 Collinsville at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse on Thursday night before wrestling at the Cushing tournament over the weekend.
Sand Springs 55, Bixby 18
106: Shane Wolf (SS) fall Colby Holladay, 1:38
113: Harley Newberry (SS) fall Jacob Fay, 2:44
120: Brendon Wiseley (SS) fall David Newberry, 1:48
126: Seth Jones (SS) dec. Garrett Washington, 5-4
132: Zach Blankenship (Bixby) fall Ethan Norton, 1:23
138: Blake Jones (SS) dec. Jakeb Snyder, 6-5
145: Preston Medlin (SS) dec. Karsten Rice, 3-0
152: Chase White (SS) fall Dakota Davis, 3:02
160: Chris Kirby (SS) fall Connor Stacy, 0:52
170: Owen Dewoody (Bixby) fall Dakota Taylor, 1:55
182: Jersey Robb (Bixby) fall Sango Whitehorn, 0:49
195: Brooks Dudley (SS) fall Brody Neasby, 1:51
220: Robbie Parrish (SS) maj. dec. Andrew Lynn, 12-2
285: Josh Fincannon (SS) fall Chase Wilson, 0:21