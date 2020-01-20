Both Josh Fincannon and Chris Kirby wrestled for a tournament title on Saturday night, but both were denied first place finishes as Charles Page High School wrapped up the Bobby Lyons Invitational.
Fincannon, at 220 pounds, was pinned by Blue Valley’s Trevor Lister at 5:25, and Kirby (160) came up short against Allen’s Alejandro Cavazos, 7-2.
“Fincannon and Kirby had strong showings with both making the finals,” Sand Springs coach Jarrod Patterson said.
The Sandites posted an eighth-place finish with 106 team points. It was Allen (Texas) that won the team championship with 316.5 points, with Collinsville in second at 177.5.
At 113 pounds, Mitchell Smith came up with a third-place showing. He lost in the championship semifinal round on Friday but won in the consolation semifinals to reach the consolation finals, where he beat Prosper’s Mason Gordan, 5-1.
At 132 pounds, Carter Goodman finished sixth for the Sandites, falling to Allen’s Jarrett Moore, 5-0, in the fifth-place match.
“Two freshmen, Smith and Goodman, both wrestled really well,” Patterson. “(Brooks) Dudley is starting to come along, too.”
Dudley, at 195 pounds, did not place despite going 3-2 over the weekend.
Caden Vaughn (120) was Sand Springs’ only other placer in sixth place.
Champions at the other weights included: Bartlesville’s Colby Stratchan (106), Allen’s Braxton Brown (113), Collinsville’s Troy Spratley (120) and Jordan Williams (126), Bixby’s Zach Blankenship (132), Collinsville’s Drake Acklin (138), Allen’s Anthony Ferrari (145), Garden City’s Josh Janas (152), Allen’s Elise Brown (170), Rockwall’s Ramsey Brahimaj (182), Allen’s Zane Davis (195) and Union’s Micah Walker (285).