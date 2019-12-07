STILLWATER -- A few Stillwater forfeits and some victories with bonus points helped Class 6A No. 7 Sand Springs escape Stillwater with a 36-31 victory to open the wrestling season Tuesday, Dec. 3 on the road.
“I thought the boys wrestled hard,” Sand Springs coach Jarrod Patterson. “It was our first time competing this year, so there were a lot of mistakes that we need to do better as a team.”
After falling behind 8-0 through the first two weights, Sand Springs (1-0) rebounded with wins at 120 pounds (Caden Vaughn) and Seth Jones (126). Vaughn scored a win by fall over Stillwater’s Henry Warren, and Jones followed with a 6-0 win over Cade Nicholas.
Blake Jones (138), Preston Medlin (145) and Chris Kirby (160) posted victories, and both Jones and Kirby did it by pinning their opponents.
“The Jones boys, Kirby and Vaughn did a good job of getting bonus points with falls,” Pattersen said.
Stillwater’s Brett Black (170), D’Angelo Benford (182) and Eil Wilson (195) ended up with wins for the Pioneers, who owned a 31-24 lead with two weights to go. But Sand Springs’ Josh Fincannon (220) and Jaiden Wheeler (285) won by forfeit and Sand Springs started the season with a victory.
Up next for Sand Springs will be a dual against Owasso on Dec. 12.
SAND SPRINGS 36, STILLWATER 31
106 – Cael Hughes, Stillwater major dec. Brenden Wisely, 13-3 (4-0)
113 – Gabe Fontanez, Stillwater major dec. Evan Forbes, 14-3 (8-0)
120 – Caden Vaughn, Sand Springs fall Henry Warren (8-6)
126 – Seth Jones, Sand Springs dec. Cade Nicholas, 6-0 (8-9)
132 – Carter Young, Stillwater fall Ethan Norton (14-9)
138 – Blake Jones, Sand Springs fall Koby Nguyen (14-15)
145 – Preston Medlin, Sand Springs dec. Jake Egleston, 2-0 (14-18)
152 – Tanner Robinson, Stillwater dec. Ethan White, 8-1 (17-18)
160 – Chris Kirby, Sand Springs fall Isaac Wilson (17-24)
170 – Brett Black, Stillwater major dec. Chase Whie, 9-1 (21-24)
182 – D’Angelo Benford, Stillwater fall Thomas Naugle (27-24)
195 – Eli Wilson, Stillwater major dec. Brooks Dudley, 14-3 (31-24)
220 – Josh Fincannon, Sand Springs forfeit (31-30)
285 – Jaiden Wheeler, Sand Springs forfeit (31-36)