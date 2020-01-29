Charles Page High School’s wrestling team continues to fight an uphill battle this season, but at least Tuesday, Jan. 28 was a ray of sunshine, despite the lousy weather outside.
Inside Clyde Boyd Middle School, Sand Springs collected dual victories over Muskogee, Sapulpa and Ponca City to secure its fifth straight berth to dual state.
“We’ve been fighting injuries the past few weeks,” Sand Springs coach Jarrod Patterson said. “But the guys came out and battled in our three duals. I was proud of the effort.”
Against Ponca City, it was tight throughout with the Wildcats up a team point through 182 pounds. But Sand Springs’ Thomas Naugle (195) won by forfeit and Brooks Dudley (220) and Josh Fincannon (285) both collected wins by fall to give the Sandites a 45-28 victory.
Mitchell Smith (113), Caden Vaughn (120), Seth Jones (126), Blake Jones (138), Preston Medlin (145) and Chris Kirby (160) also scored wins against Ponca City.
A 52-27 win over Sapulpa included Sand Springs victories by Harley Newberry (113), Colton Luker (120), Blake Jones (138), Medlin (145), Kirby (160), Dakota Taylor (170), Dudley (195), Fincannon (220) and Robbie Parrish (285). All of the Sandite victories included bonus points with Luker, Jones and Dudley winning by fall.
The Sandites capped off the district quad with a dominant showing against Muskogee, beating the Roughers 65-12. Sand Springs’ only losses occurred at 152 and 285.
Now Sand Springs will venture to Jenks on Thursday for a dual against Jenks.
Sand Springs 45, Ponca City 28
106: Preston Lee (Ponca City) maj. dec. Shane Wolf, 13-2
113: Mitchell Smith (Sand Springs) fall Jack Swenson, 1:49
120: Caden Vaughn (Sand Springs) dec. Ethan Kemble, 4-2
126: Seth Jones (Sand Springs) dec. Ryker Agee, 8-2
132: Gabe Rowland (Ponca City) fall Carter Goodman, 5:29
138: Blake Jones (Sand Springs) dec. Cameron Jackson, 5-0
145: Preston Medlin (Sand Springs) fall Shayden Trant, 5:40
152: Rayden Agee (Ponca City) fall Chase White, 1:32
160: Chris Kirby (Sand Springs) fall Michael Rutledge, 0:56
170: Joseph Leavitt (Ponca City) fall Dakota Taylor, 2:37
182: Landon Newlin (Ponca City) fall Sango Whitehorn, 1:28
195: Thomas Naugle (Sand Springs) win by forfeit
220: Brooks Dudley (Sand Springs) fall Chase Mehl, 3:51
285: Josh Fincannon (Sand Springs) fall HB Powers, 4:43
Sand Springs 52, Sapulpa 27
106: Cayden Miller (Sapulpa) fall Shane Wolf, 1:43
113: Harley Newberry (Sand Springs) win by forfeit
120: Colton Luker (Sand Springs) fall Zaltana Keener, 0:28
126: Parker LeCog (Sapulpa) fall Ethan Norton, 3:44
132: JJ Long (Sapulpa) fall Hunter Hilger, 1:20
138: Blake Jones (Sand Springs) fall Dallas Wilson, 0:48
145: Preston Medlin (Sand Springs) maj. dec. Luke Young, 11-1
152: Simon Young (Sapulpa) fall Chase White, 1:59
160: Chris Kirby (Sand Springs) win by forfeit
170: Dakota Taylor (Sand Springs) win by forfeit
182: K’Den Steep (Sapulpa) dec. Sango Whitehorn, 11-10
195: Brooks Dudley (Sand Springs) fall Coleman LeCog, 1:12
220: Josh Fincannon (Sand Springs) win by forfeit
285: Robbie Parrish (Sand Springs) win by forfeit
Sand Springs 65, Muskogee 12
106: Shane Wolf (Sand Springs) dec. Jacob Wolf, 13-7
113: Harley Newberry (Sand Springs) fall Haden Scraper, 0:34
120: Caden Vaughn (Sand Springs) win by forfeit
126: Ethan Norton (Sand Springs) fall Dayton Bowlin, 0:13
132: Carter Goodman (Sand Springs) win by forfeit
138: Blake Jones (Sand Springs) tech fall Davaun Jones, 15-0
145: Preston Medlin (Sand Springs) fall Jasean Caston, 1:22
152: Antonio Zapia (Muskogee) fall Chase White, 0:40
160: Chase Kirby (Sand Springs) win by forfeit
170: Dakota Taylor (Sand Springs) win by forfeit
182: Tegan Campbell (Sand Springs) fall Ty Williams, 3:46
195: Brooks Dudley (Sand Springs) win by forfeit
220: Santana Naugle (Sand Springs) dec. Kenan Adams, 1-0
285: Devion Will (Muskogee) fall Robbie Parrish, 0:04