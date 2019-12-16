The Sandites started fast and never let up against Owasso in a dual victory on Thursday night. Sand Springs used bonus points in eight different matches to post a 55-11 victory over the Rams at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse.
“They wrestled well all the way through the lineup,” Sand Springs coach Jarrod Patterson said of his team.
Sand Springs’ Shane Wolf (106 pounds) started off with an 8-5 decision victory to set the tone for the Sandites. Brendon Wiseley (113) followed with a technical fall victory, 15-0, over Owasso’s Troy Bullman.
Caden Vaughn (120), Seth Jones (126), Chris Kirby (160) and Brooks Dudley (195) all followed with wins by fall for the Sandites.
Ethan White (152) had a major decision victory, and Sango Whitehorn (182) also scored a major decision victory, too.
“I was very pleased with the effort,” Patterson said. “Hopefully we will continue to build on it this weekend.”
On tap for the Sandites is tournament action at Perry in the Tournament of Champions. The tournament will take place on both Friday and Saturday.
Sand Springs 55, Owasso 11
106: Shane Wolf (Sand Springs) dec. Zeke Wheeler, 8-5
113: Brendon Wiseley (Sand Springs) tech fall Troy Bullman, 15-0
120: Caden Vaughn (Sand Springs) fall Leyton Wayne, 5:37
126: Seth Jones (Sand Springs) fall Grant Bunten, 1:05
132: EJ Tecson (Owasso) fall Caleb Phillips, 1:00
138: Blake Jones (Sand Springs) dec. Kilian McNichol, 3-1
145: Preston (Sand Springs) dec. Bryson Perez, 3-0
152: Ethan White (Sand Springs) maj. dec. Chad Herbert, 12-3
160: Chris Kirby (Sand Springs) fall Zach Conrad, 0:36
170: Nate Jacobson (Owasso) tech fall Chase White, 19-4
182: Sango Whitehorn (Sand Springs) maj. dec. Jesse Newby 15-5
195: Brooks Dudley (Sand Springs) fall Scott Giovanni, 1:06
220: Josh Fincannon (Sand Springs) dec. Devin Harris, 7-3
HWT: Robbie Parrish (Sand Springs), forfeit