This season, the Sand Springs wrestling team will have to fight for spots in the Class 6A state tournament away from home. The Sandites usually host a Class 6A regional, but, this year, they will travel to Broken Arrow for the regional, starting Friday, Feb. 21.
This past weekend, Class 6A No. 8 Sand Springs fell to No. 3 Choctaw, 59-18, in the quarterfinals of Dual State in Enid. Preston Medlin (145), Chris Kirby (160), Josh Fincannon (220), and Blake Jones (138) were the only Sandites to post wins out of the 14 matches.
The Sandites will now have to claw their way out of the Broken Arrow regional to advance to the state tournament Feb. 28-29 at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.
Regional Wrestling Tournament: Feb. 21-22
Class 6A East at Broken Arrow: Bartlesville, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Deer Creek, Enid, Jenks, Midwest City, Muskogee, Northwest Classen, Owasso, Ponca City, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Stillwater, Union.
Class 6A West at Westmoore: Capitol Hill, Choctaw, Edmond Memorial, Edmond North, Edmond Santa Fe, Lawton, Moore, Mustang, Norman, Norman North, Putnam City, Putnam City North, Putnam City West, Southmoore, Westmoore, Yukon.