OKLAHOMA CITY -- Two Charles Page High School wrestlers brought home hardware from the Class 6A state tournament on Saturday.
Seth Jones, at 126 pounds, reached the championship match but suffered a 14-6 major decision loss to Broken Arrow’s Jackson Cockrell.
Then at 220 pounds, Sand Springs’ Josh Fincannon navigated the consolation bracket to finish in third place. The Sandite senior beat Bixby’s Isaac Gibson in the consolation semifinals, 4-3, and he followed up with a 2-1 win over Broken Arrow’s Torrance Ingram in extra time.
“Josh Fincannon pulled through in a few tight matches to get third,” Sand Springs coach Jarrod Patterson said. “Then Seth finished his career as a state finalist.”
Mitchell Smith (113) and Chris Kirby (160) both came up one win short of finishing on the medal podium at their respective weights.
As a team, Sand Springs recorded 29 points to finish 10th.
Broken Arrow won the team title with 163.5 points, finishing ahead of Mustang (133.5).
In 4A, Mannford was ninth with 34 points. Wade Landrum (120) finished fourth, Jaden Welden (182) came in second and Colby Jerome (220) finished fourth.
DAY 1 RESULTS
Seth Jones to wrestle for state title
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Charles Page High School will have one wrestler going for a state championship on Saturday. Sand Springs’ Seth Jones, at 126 pounds, will compete for a state wrestling championship after recording two wins on Friday at the Class 6A state tournament at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.
Jones started with a 5-0 win over Norman North’s Jacob Zimmer in the quarterfinals, and he followed with a 3-0 win over Stillwater’s Cade Nicholas in the semifinals.
“Seth wrestled really well,” Sand Springs coach Jarrod Patterson said. “He controlled the match in the semifinals against a kid that had beat him previously.”
Jones will take on Broken Arrow’s Jackson Cockrell in the finals on Saturday.
The other Sand Springs wrestlers in the field will compete in the consolation bracket on Saturday. Mitchell Smith (113), Chris Kirby (160) and Josh Fincannon (220) will be chasing a consolation title after both Kirby and Fincannon suffered losses in the championship semifinals.
Kirby lost 11-5 to Jenks’ Drake Vannoy (a defending state champion) in the 160 semifinals, and Fincannon lost to Mustang’s Judson Rowland by fall at 1:30 in the semifinals.
Blake Jones (138) and Sango Whitehorn (195) were both eliminated in their divisions on Friday.
“Look for Fincannon, Kirby and Smith to battle back and get third on Saturday,” Patterson said.
As for Mannford, the Pirates will also have one wrestler in the finals on Saturday. In the 3A state tournament, Jaden Welden recorded two wins at 182 pounds to reach the finals, where he’ll take on Tuttle’s Luke Surber.
Barrett Hilton (106), Wade Landrum (120) and Colby Jones (220) will all compete in the consolation bracket on Saturday for the Pirates.
SAND SPRINGS DAY 1 RESULTS
113: Mitchell Smith
Quarterfinals - Lost by fall to Putnam City’s Kalib Nolan, 5:34
Consolation round 1 - Won by decision over Edmond North’s Aiden Godbehere, 3-0
126: Seth Jones
Quarterfinals - Won by decision over Norman North’s Jacob Zimmer, 5-0
Semifinals - Won by decision over Stillwater’s Cade Nicholas, 3-0
138: Blake Jones
Wrestle In: Won by major decision over Choctaw’s Nathan Harjo, 14-0
Quarterfinals - Lost by decision to Edmond Memorial’s Bam West, 5-1
Consolation round 1 - Lost by decision to Southmoore’s Jake Wright, 5-4
160: Chris Kirby
Quarterfinals - Won by fall over Norman North’s Dylan Smith, 0:30
Semifinals - Lost by decision to Jenks’ Drake Vannoy, 11-5
195: Sango Whitehorn
Wrestling In: Lost by major decision to Yukon’s Conner Columbus, 11-2
220: Josh Fincannon
Quarterfinals - Won by decision over Moore’s Frank Morales, 5-2
Semifinals - Lost by fall to Mustang’s Judson Rowland, 1:30
FINAL RESULTS
113: Mitchell Smith
Consolation semifinals - Lost by decision to Yukon’s Cooper Mahaffey, 5-2
126: Seth Jones
Championship - Lost by major decision to Broken Arrow’s Jackson Cockrell, 14-6
160: Chris Kirby
Consolation semifinals - Lost by fall to Choctaw’s Chandler Holman, 4:53
220: Josh Fincannon
Consolation semifinals - Won by decision over Bixby’s Isaac Gibson, 4-3
Third-place match - Won by tiebreaker over Broken Arrow’s Torrance Ingram, 2-1