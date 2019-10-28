Sand Springs went to last year’s state wrestling tournament and had two wrestlers finish as runners-up in their weight classes. One was Brendon Wiseley and the other was Scott Patton.
This year, though, Patton will be wrestling at the college ranks, passing the torch to Wiseley and a large group of seniors in the 2020 class.
“He did a goo job of leading by example,” Sand Springs coach Jarrod Patterson said of Patton. “We have a really large group of seniors this season, and I am looking forward to this group working together to make the most of the season and their senior year.”
This year’s group of seniors is coming off a season that included a semifinal appearance at 6A dual state. The Sandites were also able to score a seventh-place finish at the state tournament.
“It was good experience for the guys,” Patterson said. “I think they learned from it and look to go even farther this season.”
Wiseley returns after he made it to the 106-pound finals at the state tournament, where Edmond Memorial’s Cruz Aguilar ended up atop the medal podium. Wiseley finished his junior season 38-12.
“He is competitive athlete,” Patterson said of Wiseley. “I know he is unsatisfied with second place and looks to finish the season on top.”
The Sandites had four others qualify for last year’s state tournament: Seth Jones (126), Blake Jones (132), Chris Kirby (160) and Kaden Glass (195). Both Kirby and Seth Jones logged fourth-place finishes at the state tournament.
“Blake Jones was a qualifier that has a really good shot to get on the podium at the end of the year,” Patterson said. “He’s done a great job in football and I look forward to getting him in the room.
“His brother Seth Jones is a senior state placer that had a great state tournament last year, and I know he wants to finish his high school career on top.”
Here’s more of Patterson on returners this season:
- “Christian Forbes was a Fargo All-American this summer, and I look forward to seeing him compete his sophomore year.”
- “Preston Medlin is hands down the hardest worker in the room. He is a senior that I look forward to watching next year.”
- “Chris Kirby is a two-time state placer that has a chance to make a run for a title.”
- “Josh Fincannon was making huge strides last year, but unfortunately ended the season due to appendicitis.”
As for the outlook on the season, Patterson has high hopes.
“We have a large group of seniors, but we also have a big freshman and sophomore class as well,” Patterson said. “I am looking for this senior group to end their wrestling career on a great note while passing along great characteristics and leadership qualities to these younger underclassmen.”