Devree Youngblood checked off a major accomplishment on her athletic to-do list last week. The senior volleyball standout at Charles Page High School signed her college letter of intent with Oklahoma Baptist University and will head to Shawnee to continue her athletic career.
“Playing volleyball at the next level has always been a dream of mine,” Youngblood said. “It was very exciting to finally make it official.”
Youngblood was instrumental in re-igniting the Sandites’ volleyball program, leading the Sandites to an 18-14 record a year after Sand Springs was unable to secure double digit victories.
“I played with a great group of girls which led to a fun, memorable year,” Youngblood said. “Coach (Derek) Jackson came in and did a great job of keeping us focused and motivated throughout the season. I’m excited to see what Sand Springs volleyball has in store for years to come.”
Youngblood paced the Sandites this season with 260 kills, 326 digs, 38 aces and 54 blocks.
“Dev is an awesome kid,” Jackson said. “She led us both in kills and digs on the year. She was a key component to what we accomplished this season.”
But Youngblood’s impact was felt both on and off the court.
“Her value isn’t in her stats though, it’s in how others looked at her and her character,” Jackson said. “There were so many girls -- both high school and junior high -- that looked up to her. She did a great job with that responsibility. She has set a great tone on what we want the program to become.”
For Youngblood, she had several options when it came to prolonging her volleyball career. But OBU in Shawnee won out in the process.
“I was considering ORU, UCO, Harding, and UMKC as potential universities to attend,” Youngblood said. “But when I went on my visit to OBU, I immediately fell in love with the campus and everything about it. As I got to know Coach (Anna) Howle and the team, I knew it would be a place I could call home.”
Another perk is her proximity to home -- a huge selling point in the Youngblood household.
“My parents and family were very excited about my decision of staying close to home,” Youngblood said. “It will allow them to come watch me play and support me throughout my four years at OBU.”