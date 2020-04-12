The Census 2020 completion rate greatly impacts area schools, and it is also vitally important to each city.
When it comes to schools, the 2020 Census will determine funding for special education, teacher training, technology, school lunch assistance, Head Start and after-school programs. Not only will an accurate Census help schools, it will also help with health care facilities, roads, transportation, recreation centers, social services, and more.
As of April 9, 2020, the City of Skiatook has a 34.1% census completion rate. They are ranked 219th in the state in terms of census form completion. The census can be completed at https://2020census.gov.