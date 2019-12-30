January

Skiatook athletes named to All-World teams

Highway 20 construction delayed

Snowflakes honor children’s memories

Person of the Year runners-up

February

King named to OMEA Hall of Fame

‘The Universe wanted this picture’: Photo shows five living Osage Chiefs

Chamber Citizen of the Year

House passes bill to allow citizens to carry firearms without permits

Bryce Carter is 3A state wrestling champ

Skiatook 5A co-state wrestling champs

March

Skiatook Teachers of the Year

Gerin Park sentenced to 35 years

Skiatook future chefs cook up healthy recipes

April

1040’s photo of twins recreated

Twenty years later – Skiatook remembers devastation from tornado

Skiatook and Collinsville staff battle in basketball game to raise money for Daniel Dillman

Skiatook seniors attend prom

Demolition begins on old high school

May

Time capsule discovered at old Skiatook high school

Skiatook gets hit by storms, floods

Suspicious death investigation underway in Skiatook by Osage County Sheriff’s Department

Tornado moves over Skiatook

Teachers help those in need after storms

Skiatook kindergartners graduate

No charges to be filed against Country Corner

June

Vandals attack Skiatook High School

Body found in Osage County may be missing woman

Skiatook Lake recreation areas begin to open

Journal to close local office, newspaper will keep printing

July

Ag Department issues Sudden Oak Death disease alert for Oklahoma

Police Chief Pat Dean retires

Allred retiring after 24 years

DX Station to be restored

August

Local men to be prosecuted in sex crimes

Minari movie filming in Skiatook

Alyssa Wildcat is reaching for the stars

Local author published novel set in Skiatook

Kihekah Steh hosts 50th annual pow wow

September

Mayor Roger Upton passes away after cancer battle

Pioneer Day Parade

Pioneer Day Rodeo

Sarah Estes is Homecoming Queen

Walker Niver All-World defensive lineman

October

Sperry man admits to sexual exploitation of a child

Bulldog donated to Marrs

Skiatook softball regional champs

Herb Forbes new mayor

November

Persimmon forecast 2019: Nothin’ but spoons

Bed bug report at SHS goes viral

Skiatook falls above state averages in yearly grading, Sperry falls below

Skiatook Paws and Claws saves hundreds of lives

Second grade honors veterans

‘I was born into it’: Hominy athlete is big into football and tribal dancing

December

Coach Park 2A-3 Coach of the Year

Fundraiser started to help students with negative lunch balances

Skiatook Police still searching for missing person

Skiatook’s Christmas Parade a big hit

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.