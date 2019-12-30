January
Skiatook athletes named to All-World teams
Highway 20 construction delayed
Snowflakes honor children’s memories
Person of the Year runners-up
February
King named to OMEA Hall of Fame
‘The Universe wanted this picture’: Photo shows five living Osage Chiefs
Chamber Citizen of the Year
House passes bill to allow citizens to carry firearms without permits
Bryce Carter is 3A state wrestling champ
Skiatook 5A co-state wrestling champs
March
Skiatook Teachers of the Year
Gerin Park sentenced to 35 years
Skiatook future chefs cook up healthy recipes
April
1040’s photo of twins recreated
Twenty years later – Skiatook remembers devastation from tornado
Skiatook and Collinsville staff battle in basketball game to raise money for Daniel Dillman
Skiatook seniors attend prom
Demolition begins on old high school
May
Time capsule discovered at old Skiatook high school
Skiatook gets hit by storms, floods
Suspicious death investigation underway in Skiatook by Osage County Sheriff’s Department
Tornado moves over Skiatook
Teachers help those in need after storms
Skiatook kindergartners graduate
No charges to be filed against Country Corner
June
Vandals attack Skiatook High School
Body found in Osage County may be missing woman
Skiatook Lake recreation areas begin to open
Journal to close local office, newspaper will keep printing
July
Ag Department issues Sudden Oak Death disease alert for Oklahoma
Police Chief Pat Dean retires
Allred retiring after 24 years
DX Station to be restored
August
Local men to be prosecuted in sex crimes
Minari movie filming in Skiatook
Alyssa Wildcat is reaching for the stars
Local author published novel set in Skiatook
Kihekah Steh hosts 50th annual pow wow
September
Mayor Roger Upton passes away after cancer battle
Pioneer Day Parade
Pioneer Day Rodeo
Sarah Estes is Homecoming Queen
Walker Niver All-World defensive lineman
October
Sperry man admits to sexual exploitation of a child
Bulldog donated to Marrs
Skiatook softball regional champs
Herb Forbes new mayor
November
Persimmon forecast 2019: Nothin’ but spoons
Bed bug report at SHS goes viral
Skiatook falls above state averages in yearly grading, Sperry falls below
Skiatook Paws and Claws saves hundreds of lives
Second grade honors veterans
‘I was born into it’: Hominy athlete is big into football and tribal dancing
December
Coach Park 2A-3 Coach of the Year
Fundraiser started to help students with negative lunch balances
Skiatook Police still searching for missing person
Skiatook’s Christmas Parade a big hit