Four flowering shrubs infected with a disease that can attack forests were found at an Oklahoma County Home Depot, and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry is searching for 16 other plants that may have been in contact with the infected shrubs.
Those 16 may or may not test positive for the disease Sudden Oak Death, caused by the pathogen Phytophthora ramorum, which has infected and killed certain plants and trees for nearly 15 years, primarily along the West Coast, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“They struggle with it in Washington and Oregon,” said Sara Wallace, nursery program coordinator for the state Agriculture Department. “These plants came from a nursery in Washington.”
She said there is no immediate threat to Oklahoma’s forests but that the shrubs need to be found and tested.
“Where did the 16 go, that’s our focus right now,” she said. “Where were they planted and what are they sitting next to?”
Four shrubs with pink flowers called Cunningham’s Blush Rhododendron at a Home Depot in Oklahoma County tested positive for the disease. They were double-bagged and hauled away, Wallace said.
“The plants looked healthy, they were flowering, and we didn’t notice any signs at all until we put them up on a table and looked closely,” she said.
The four were among a lot of 20, in 3-gallon pots, shipped from Washington to wholesaler/distributor Park Hill Nursery in Cherokee County and then to the Home Depot.
Wallace said the department has been unable to get purchase records on the plants sold through the Home Depot and she is hopeful people who may have purchased the plants will see a notice to contact the department.
There is no treatment for the pathogen or the disease and infected plants must be destroyed to prevent spread to other plants.
Symptoms of SOD include foliar leaf spots, browning and wilting of leaves, and brown to black discoloration on stems and/or trunks.
“This was not Park Hill’s fault, they came from a nursery in Washington,” Wallace said.
“We’ve had no positive tests on any of the other plants at Park Hill,” she added.
The disease is spread by “leaf spray” from watering or rain and wind, so protocol when plants test positive is to destroy any other plants that have been within 2 meters of the infected plant.
Those who observe symptoms, need assistance with disposal, or need more information, are directed to contact the Consumer Protection Services division at the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry by calling 405-522-5879.
Park Hill Plants and all stores containing plants that traveled through Park Hill have cooperated with state and federal authorities as well as other states’ plant regulatory staffs as they’ve worked to destroy all infected and potentially-infected rhododendrons still for sale, according to the state Agriculture Department.
An instance of SOD was documented in Oklahoma in 2004, Wallace said.
“One plant was found and was destroyed. Numerous surveys were done and it was never found again,” she said.
