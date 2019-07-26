Chuck Allred is retiring after 24 years.
Allred opened Allred Hardware in August of 1995 and the store has been a place where people gather to talk and shop ever since.
“The last 24 years have been a blessing,” Allred said. “I have met so many great people and I was able to raise my children in the business.”
“Dad always encouraged our entrepreneurial spirit from selling candy bars to selling lemonade for whatever crazy scheme we had cooked up that summer,” Jane Danner, Allred’s daughter, said.
Allred’s children could often be seen making hotdogs for customers or selling soda and candy bars. His children still visit the store and so does his granddaughter.
“I just love the small town feel of Skiatook. You get to talk to your kid’s teachers and get to know them. You get to go to church and worship God the way you want to,” Allred said. “It’s been a lot of fun and Skiatook will always be home. It’s a great town and I hope it stays great.”
Allred Hardware is having a retirement sale and drawings that began July 29. Everything in the store is 10% off, and you can even buy the building! There are several drawings you can enter to win great prizes: a grill, a Traeger Smoker, a firepit and a DeWalt combo set. You get one entry for every $10 spent.