The Oklahoma Department of the American Legion announced that its annual Boys’ State program will be conducted from May 23 to May 30, 2020 at Northeast Oklahoma State University (NEO).
Boys State is a non-partisan, intensive week of leadership, government, and patriotism sponsored by the American Legion of Oklahoma. Delegates are selected by their local American Legion post from boys who have just completed their junior year of high school and are judged as representing the best of their community.
Selection of Delegates to Boys State
Members of Skiatook/Sperry American Legion Post 131 sponsor delegates who are students of Skiatook and Sperry High Schools. Applications are being accepted until March 1, 2020. Applications may be picked up in counselors’ offices at the high schools or by leaving name and address on voicemail at 918.396.0131, or by sending email to legion@alp131.org.
Tuition for Week’s Program Tuition is $275 for which scholarships are available from the Skiatook/Sperry American Legion Post 131 and local businesses.
Tuition covers:
- Housing for one week in NEO dorms
- Three meals per day from NEO Dining Services
- Two delegate t-shirts
- One collared delegate shirt
- One athletics tank
- 24-hour campus security
- 24-hour, on-site medical care by a licensed Army Surgeon
- Parent access to “Camp Today” – a photo and video blog where parents and other relatives can see, share, download and order prints of photos and videos throughout the week.
All required texts, information, and required readings for the optional college credit (NEO tuition not included)
College Credit Opportunity College credit is available through the Boys’ State program. Delegates can earn two or three hours by enrolling with NEO A&M College and completing the assigned written work and tests.