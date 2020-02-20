The Oklahoma Department of the American Legion Auxiliary announced that its annual Girls’ State program will be conducted from May 24 to May 29, 2020 at the University of Oklahoma (OU).
Girls’ State is a non-partisan, intensive week of leadership, government, and patriotism sponsored by the American Legion of Oklahoma. Delegates are selected by their local American Legion Auxiliary Unit from girls who have just completed their junior year of high school and are judged as representing the best of their community.
Selection of Delegates to Girls’ State
Members of Skiatook/Sperry American Legion Auxiliary Unit 131 sponsor delegates who are students of Skiatook and Sperry High Schools. Applications are being accepted until March 6, 2020. Applications may be picked up in counselors’ offices at the high schools or by leaving name and address on voicemail at 918.706.4535, or by sending email to s.hutchinson51@yahoo.com.
Tuition for Week’s Program
Tuition is $275 for which scholarships are available from the Skiatook/Sperry American Legion Auxiliary Unit 131 and local businesses. Tuition covers:
• Housing for one week in UO dorms
• Three meals per day from UO Dining Services
• One delegate t-shirt
• 24-hour campus security
• 24-hour, on-site medical care by a licensed Army Surgeon
• Parent access to “Camp Today” – a photo and video blog where parents and other relatives can see, share, download and order prints of photos and videos throughout the week.
• All required texts, information, and required readings for the optional college credit (OU tuition not included)
College Credit Opportunity
College credit is available through the Girls’ State program. Delegates can earn two or three hours by enrolling with OU and completing the assigned written work and tests.