Angel Tree applications will be taken for the first 150 kids or through October 29th at First United Methodist Church, 1007 Osage, across from Marrs Elem.
They will take applications on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. each week until we reach 150 kids or October 29th.
You must bring photo id, proof of residency, and proof of income for all adults in the household, no exceptions. No late applications will be accepted, so please come in earlier rather than later.
If you have any questions, please call the church office at 918-396-2519.