Basketball Homecoming Sperry

Basketball- Queen Angelina Emery, King Joseph Whiteley Flower girl- Emma Orcutt Crown Bearer-Amos Wolf Senior attendant-Hannah Leon with escort Cole Kuykendall Junior attendant-Caitlin Parker with escort Marquae McGowan Sophomore attendant- Bella Reimer with escort Tobin Brummett Freshman Attendant- Trinity Taylor with escort Logan Silkey Photo by Tracey Juby

