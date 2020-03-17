The State Board of Education met in an emergency meeting on Monday, March 16th, to address the coronavirus/COVID-19 spread in Oklahoma. The Board unanimously approved State School Superintendent Joy Hofmeister’s suggestion to close all Oklahoma public schools through April 3rd.
This decision by the State Board of Education includes Sperry Schools. Sperry Schools will be closed through April 3rd, and all district facilities will be closed until Monday, April 6th. As a result, all buildings and facilities will be locked and cannot be entered, and there will be no school-related activities conducted during this time period. This includes the cancellation of all staff and student activities, athletic events and practices, club meetings, and all other school functions. No instruction, which includes virtual instruction, will be provided during this time period.
We realize children may need meals during this time when school is not in session. Beginning Monday, March 23rd, grab-and-go lunches will be available for pickup at our main cafeteria lobby at 400 West Main Street. The student receiving the meal must be present at the time of meal distribution. We will provide more details related to this matter soon.
At this time, no decisions have been made for school closures or activities beyond April 5th. We realize there are lots of spring activities, so my leadership team and I will continue to monitor the situation and plan accordingly. We will continue to keep you informed as changes occur and future decisions are finalized.
Thank you for your support in helping to keep our students and staff healthy and safe during this difficult time.
Respectfully,
Brian Beagles, Ed.D.
Superintendent of Schools