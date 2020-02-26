Leadership Oklahoma, a statewide leadership program in its thirty-second year, is now accepting applications for its 2020 - 2021 adult class.
The organization accepts a class of 52 members each year. The criterion for selection includes demonstrated leadership on the part of applicants in their communities and state. The program is designed to be a series of issue-oriented forums and experiences, which are based on the belief that knowledge is a key element and prime motivator of leadership. It consists of an orientation session, a mandatory two-day retreat and eight two-day sessions. Classes are held in locations that best relate to the issues of importance to the state.
"Leadership Oklahoma and its graduates are working to create and implement the positive changes necessary to make Oklahoma a better state," said Mark Williams, current program chair and President, Research Institute for Economic Development. “By learning about the issues that impact our state socially, economically and environmentally, class members are motivated to fulfill our mission of creating a dynamic network of leaders whose increased awareness and commitment to service will energize Oklahomans to shape their state's future."
Approximately 1,600 people have completed the program and remain active in contributing to Oklahoma's strength and vitality. “Leadership Oklahoma is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Kimmy Loggins, Quality Manager, HSI Sensing, Inc, and third term member of the Chickasha City Council. “Seeing all that makes this state unique and learning first-hand its incredible strengths along with unique challenges, is one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had. The friendships and professional network I have developed with classmates is priceless. Leadership Oklahoma is helping me grow as a person and to be better equipped to serve my community and our great state! It is definitely a life-changing experience.”
Applications may be downloaded from the Leadership Oklahoma website at www.leadershipoklahoma.com. Completed applications must be received in the Leadership Oklahoma office no later than April 1, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.