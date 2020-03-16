The Awana Club at First Baptist Church recently held Grand Prix races where kids built pinewood derby cars to race.
Awana is a global, nonprofit ministry committed to the belief that the greatest impact for Christ starts with kids who know, love and serve Him.
Awana started about 77 years ago in Chicago. Today, it is a global ministry that contains evangelism and discipleship programs for kids from birth to 18 years. It does a great job of instilling the Gospel truth in the young people through scripture memorization, games, and lessons from the Bible. Because Awana is active in over 47,000 churches around the world, it reaches kids where they are and walks alongside them in their journey of faith.
“Our Awana Grand Prix races serve several purposes: they give our clubs a mid-year boost of interest, they open a door of opportunity for our church to share the Gospel with our community, and with a block of wood, some basic tools, and an imagination, they help to get dads involved with their kids. There are prizes for both speed and design. I personally enjoy looking at the designs that come in. It’s amazing what lies within a block of wood when you started whittling away on it,” said volunteer David Crow.
First Baptist Church offers the following ministries: Puggles for birth to three years old, Cubbies for three to five years old, Sparks for Kindergarten to 2nd grade, and Truth & Training (T&T) for 3rd to 5th grade. The Awana Club coincides with the Skiatook Public Schools calendar and is available Wednesday night from 6:20-8:00 p.m. for children age 3 by September 1 through 5th grade.